Southeast Iowa woman taken to hospital after car overturns into water

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KYOU) - A Southeast Iowa woman is in the hospital after an accident in Appanoose County.

Samantha Castillo, 29, was on Highway 2 West of the Chariton River when she crashed into a tree overturning into three feet of water. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Castillo’s vehicle crossed the center lane of the road and entered a ditch when it hit the tree.

She was then transported by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital to be treated for her injuries.

