Semi on fire blocks I-380 southbound, near Brandon, Iowa

A semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa is causing a traffic delay.
A semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa is causing a traffic delay.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANDON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a road closure on I-380 southbound near Brandon, Iowa.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s due to a semi on fire.

The DOT reported the closure on I-380 is between exit 55: County Road V65 and Exit 49: County Road D48.

A detour has been set up, which you can see here.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

A KCRG-TV9 viewer sent us this photo of a semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa.
A KCRG-TV9 viewer sent us this photo of a semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa.(Melissa)

