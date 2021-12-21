Semi on fire blocks I-380 southbound, near Brandon, Iowa
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANDON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a road closure on I-380 southbound near Brandon, Iowa.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s due to a semi on fire.
The DOT reported the closure on I-380 is between exit 55: County Road V65 and Exit 49: County Road D48.
A detour has been set up, which you can see here.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
