Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax

Latest News

A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community...
Ribbon cutting, open house planned for new Cedar Rapids elementary school
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
An overhead view of the destruction left behind in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A look at the storm damage in Mayfield, Kentucky as eastern Iowans travel to help