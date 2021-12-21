Show You Care
Ribbon cutting, open house planned for new Cedar Rapids elementary school

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A ribbon cutting and open house are planned for Tuesday afternoon for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

West Willow elementary, located on 1st Avenue Southwest near Stoney Point Road, is replacing Coolidge Elementary. The district tore down Coolidge over the summer.

Classes started at West Willow in August. However, construction has been going on alongside class work, because the building wasn’t complete.

The ribbon cutting and open house are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

