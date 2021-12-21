Person taken to hospital after accident flips vehicle over in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:51 pm on Tuesday, police say that a 2020 White Kia Soul heading eastbound on Wilson Ave SW veered off into the grass at Bowling Street SW.

Authorities say that after the driver veered off they hit a pole then flipped over.

No word yet on the victim’s condition. They were transported to Mercy Medical.

