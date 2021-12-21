Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins

Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.(Cedar Rapids Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Cora Collins was last seen on December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Jacolyn and Kesler.

Police described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has dark hair and long, deep purple nails.

And police said she was wearing a periwinkle hoodie and plaid pajama pants.

If you have information on where the girl is, call Cedar Rapids police

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents

Latest News

Lisbon Community School District hosted a fundraiser for the Blomme family Monday night. Nick...
Lisbon Community School District “Blomme Squad” rallies behind teacher and wife battling breast cancer
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Structure fire engulfs building in Dubuque County
Police lights
Southeast Iowa woman taken to hospital after car overturns into water
Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and...
Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and pharmacies