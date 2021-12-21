Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Cora Collins was last seen on December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Jacolyn and Kesler.

Police described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has dark hair and long, deep purple nails.

And police said she was wearing a periwinkle hoodie and plaid pajama pants.

If you have information on where the girl is, call Cedar Rapids police

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.