Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mass teacher callout after student dies from COVID in Philadelphia

By KYW Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Teachers at Philadelphia’s largest high school staged a mass callout, causing school officials to switch to online learning, after a 17-year-old student’s death from COVID-19.

More than 40 educators called out of work Monday at Olney Charter High School nearly a week after 12th grader Alayna Thatch died from COVID-19. The union representing them, the American Federation of Teachers, says they didn’t organize what has been labeled a “mass callout.”

The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.

Thatch’s family says they stand in solidarity with the teachers, and the 17-year-old would have been supportive of their decision if she were here today.

The clash over COVID-19 safety guidelines leaves the teachers and their union at odds with school administrators.

“I don’t think that this was the time or the way to go about this,” Principal James Thompson said. “I think that we actually go far above and beyond with our protocols anytime that someone does identify themselves as having COVID.”

School officials say they offer additional nurse rapid testing and contact tracing and are 100% sure Thatch did not contract COVID-19 from school.

With COVID-19 being their biggest battle, Thompson says this disagreement is another thing they will have to put behind them.

“There’s a lot more that we could be focusing on,” he said.

The surge in coronavirus cases is not only concerning to the teachers at Olney. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says six schools are shut down due to the virus.

“Clearly, we are seeing... across the world an uptick in cases, and we are being mindful of that,” said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the school district.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests as virus surges
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.
School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death
The White House confirms a mid-level staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and President Joe...
White House confirms COVID positive staffer