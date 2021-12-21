Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A longtime Iowa business owner convicted of using his diner in sex trafficking and drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Hershal James Ratliff of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in July of six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2012 through 2019, Ratliff used his Jimmy’s All-American Diner and rental properties to groom and recruit victims.

A news release on Monday said Ratliff “convinced them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)
Iowa woman accused of defrauding people seeking residency
Punting is winning at the University of Iowa on and off the field for one Hawkeye who donated...
Iowa Hawkeye Tory Taylor donates $11k to nonprofit working to save babies
The Archdiocese of Dubuque named a new Superintendent for its Catholic Schools.
Archdiocese of Dubuque names new Catholic schools superintendent