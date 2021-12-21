Show You Care
Longtime Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol honored at final city council meeting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council took a moment to celebrate outgoing Mayor Roy Buol during his final council meeting Monday night.

Buol has served as Dubuque’s mayor since 2005.

Earlier this year, Buol announced plans to retire when his term expires on Dec. 31.

Buol has been part of city leadership for more than 25 years, including 10 on the city council.

At the meeting, Dubuque Mayor Pro Tem Danny C. Sprank announced Dec. 20, 2021 as Roy D. Buol Day in the city, and thanked Buol for his service.

City Council member Brad Cavanagh will take over as Dubuque’s next mayor in January after winning November’s election.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

