Lisbon Community School District “Blomme Squad” rallies behind teacher and wife battling breast cancer

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Community School District held a fundraiser Monday night to raise support for 4th grade teacher and JV basketball coach Nick Blomme, and his wife Morgan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

It was an unusually packed gym at Lisbon High School for Monday night’s JV basketball game, as crowds filled the seats to cheer on and support Nick and Morgan. When Morgan, a 4th grade teacher for the Cedar Rapids School District, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2021, she was also about 30 weeks pregnant with their daughter Brodie.

“When you’re pregnant with your first child you kind of go from elation to a very different feeling,” Nick said. “It’s been a ride, and Morgan is an incredibly tough woman.”

Friends and coworkers quickly stepped up to support the family. For Monday night’s event, volunteers baked holiday treats, held fundraising games and a silent auction. Between basketball games, the district recognized Nick and Morgan, and the rival team HLV- Nick’s high school alma mater- also showing support with a check raised by the athletic booster club for $500.

Brandon Horman is the head boys basketball coach for Lisbon, and close friends with the Blomme family. “[Nick] is one of the most genuine guys that I’ve ever met. The relationships he builds with kids are phenomenal, first class,” Horman said. “Whether it be basketball games, football games, volleyball games sporting events, you name it, they are some of the faces that you can always expect to see there.”

Nick and Morgan said they’re thankful for the support and love pouring in from the community.

“A week from today I will have a double mastectomy, and the best Christmas gift would be that we get the pathological complete response,” Morgan said. “Just keep the love and prayers and support coming, and we feel it every day. And that’s really been the best thing.”

For anyone who was not able to make it to the event, the fundraiser is also taking donations through Venmo, which can be found by searching @blommesquad on the Venmo app.

