Linn County honors long-time outgoing Facilities Director; welcomes new director

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At the end of the 2021 year, Garth Fagerbakke will retire as the Facilities Manager for Linn County, and Anthony Rossetti will take his place.

“When I came to Linn County, my goal was to leave the County buildings in better condition than when I started. With the help of a great amount of people, we accomplished this,” Fagerbakke said.

Fagerbakke has been the Facilities Manager for 22 years, first joining Linn County back in 1999. He played a critical role in leading the county through multiple natural disasters, including the 2008 and 2016 floods, and the 2020 derecho. Fagerbakke oversaw the rebuilding of flood-damaged buildings and construction on new recovery projects.

“I will never be able to fully comprehend all of the challenges that Garth and his staff have faced throughout the years, and certainly from my time on the Board,” Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said. “I came onto the Board six months after the 2008 flood when we were all displaced and working from big box stores. Since then, we’ve had the 2016 flooding event and the derecho. Through it all, Garth and his staff worked to help the Board recover and rebuild in a smarter, better, more energy-efficient, and resilient way.

We’ve modernized many of our buildings under Garth’s leadership. I am extremely grateful for the care that Garth has for his staff and for his wisdom when guiding the Board on the directions that we should take. I am excited for his future but sad that we are losing the caliber and character that is Garth Fagerbakke. Garth’s hard work and dedication to Linn County is deeply and profoundly appreciated.”

Anthony Rossetti will succeed Fagerbakke. He previously served as Regional Facilities Manager for Goodwill of the Heartland where he was responsible for 26 buildings in the southeast Iowa/western Illinois region.

“Tony is a great fit for Linn County. I was impressed by his level of understanding of complex mechanical structures, and I am excited to see how his dynamic personality and leadership skills will continue to advance our commitment to our infrastructure and our Customer-Centered Culture,” said Supervisor Rogers.

