Iowa woman accused of defrauding people seeking residency

(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman is accused of playing a role in a fraud scheme that targeted immigrants.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the 46-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy and ongoing criminal conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has been charged.

Police say an investigation was launched in August when detectives learned that someone in Texas was claiming to be an immigration attorney and taking cash payment while promising to expedite residency and citizenship.

The investigation later revealed that a co-conspirator was operating in Des Moines.

The person in Texas was not a real lawyer, and no services were rendered.

