Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - Iowa teachers say they are fed up with the increasing number of violent fights at schools.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 650 students were expelled or removed from Iowa schools due to fights that caused injuries, according to Iowa’s Department of Education.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek told KCCI the number of teachers trying to get out of their contracts early is significant.

He said they’re overwhelmed from breaking up fights and getting hurt themselves.

Violence is an issue in school districts across the state.

Cassandra Lahmann, a parent of a student at Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, spoke at a school board meeting earlier this month about her son’s attack.

“There is a record increase in violence in our schools. There is also a brutality of violence that’s frightening,” said Lahmann. “Since my son’s attack, I have heard of multiple serious incidents. There was a girl pushing an autistic kid down the stairs for a TikTok, a fight during dismissal behind buses where a student lost a tooth, a gun brought to school.”

The Iowa State Education Association is reportedly putting together a legislative package to present to lawmakers next month.

The association wants funding for smaller class sizes and more mental health resources.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax

Latest News

Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Rudd volunteer firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand amid devastating storm
The Dubuque City Council took a moment to celebrate outgoing mayor Roy Buol at a meeting on...
Longtime Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol honored at final city council meeting
A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community...
Ribbon cutting, open house planned for new Cedar Rapids elementary school