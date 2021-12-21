Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers saying it’s time to reform marijuana laws

By Stella Daskalakis
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Lawmakers in Iowa are starting to say that the time has come for the state to reform its marijuana laws.

Democratic State Senators Joe Bolkcom, Janet Petersen and Srah Trone-Garriott say they will propose an amendment to the state Constitution that would legalize the sale of marijuana for adults 21 and older. They say the language for the amendment has been submitted to the legislative services agency so it can be proposed during the next legislative session.

The lawmakers say the legislation is long overdue.

“It’s time for Iowa voters to have a direct voice in creating a new system that regulates marijuana, like alcohol, for adult use. In 2020, more than 4,300 Iowans were convicted of marijuana possession. Iowa taxpayers are on the hook for tens of millions annually for this failure,” said Bolkcom.

Bolkcom says marijuana prohibition has been a costly failure and is ending in many states because it has caused more harm than good. The lawmakers say they hope their Republican colleagues will see the value of giving the discussion to Iowa voters.

