Iowa health officials warn against giving at-home genetic test kits as gifts this holiday season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re thinking about gifting at-home genetic test kits this holiday season, health officials strongly encourage you to reconsider.

Athena Puski helps University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patients learn more about their genetic history. Mostly, what types of diseases and illnesses run in their family. But that type of counseling typically doesn’t fall around the holidays.

“These at-home tests do not provide comprehensive health information for any one condition,” said Puski.

That’s why she wants people to do their research on at-home genetic tests before giving them as gifts this holiday season.

“The ancestry information can be fun, a little activity to do with the family maybe and see what it shows. But some of the tests provide a health portion as well, and I would take the health information with a grain of salt,” said Puski.

As a genetic counselor, Puski says these kits can tell people something about their family that they aren’t ready to know.

“If you recognize going into it that you can get some surprises like finding out about family members you don’t know about, as long as you go in with your eyes wide open about that. Big surprises can come, like finding out that your father is not your father,” she said.

But if you are wanting to find out more just about physical traits, then she says it’s a great gift.

“There’s, like, the ancestry portion, there’s sometimes a traits portion where it will confirm genetically that you have brown hair, which is just kind of fun to find out that, yep your genes show that,” said Puski.

She adds that her main takeaway is to take all results with a grain of salt.

