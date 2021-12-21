Iowa Hawkeye Tory Taylor donates $11k to nonprofit working to save babies

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of athletes have t-shirts out there to make money off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Iowa punter Tory Taylor has one that says “Punting is Winning.”

The proceeds from the T-shirt sales are going to Count the Kicks, a nonprofit working to help save babies. Counting the kicks is a simple way to monitor your baby’s well-being.

Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz and his wife Nikki lost their daughter Savvy at 21 weeks, five days of gestation.

“I know it’s close to Coach Ferentz and his son Brian, that was the reason behind it,” Tory Taylor said. “They have made a big impact on my life.”

The “Punting is Winning” T-shirts have been very popular. You see them in the stands at Kinnick and in pictures on Twitter.

“I try not to get distracted during the games, but a lot of people are screaming out my name during the game and showing me the T-shirts,” Taylor said. “Like I said before, I really appreciate you going out and buy one because, like I said, it is going to a great cause.”

So many fans bought T-shirts that Tory was able to donate $11,000 to Count the Kicks.

On Monday at Raygun in Iowa City, Tory got to meet a four-month-old baby named Liam who was saved by Count the Kicks.

“It is just great to be able to come out here and meet someone and know I made a really big impact on their life, as well as the people that have gone out there and purchased a T-shirt.”

Alyssa Shelby said she delivered Liam at 31 weeks because he wasn’t moving very much.

“To hear that Tori is part of this campaign to really bring awareness to the issue at hand and to help get other pregnant women to pay attention to those kicks is really actually pretty incredible,” Shelby said.

Liam was even decked out in his “Punting is Winning” T-shirt.

“I didn’t realize they made them that small, but I am so glad they do,” Taylor said. “So hopefully there’s a few more babies that rock the ‘Punting is Winning’ T-shirt in the next few years.”

Punting really does make a difference.

Alyssa Shelby proudly showed off the football socks Liam was wearing, and said Liam loves to kick now.

