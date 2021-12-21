Show You Care
Iowa City police investigating shooting that hospitalized one Tuesday morning

Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times by someone at an Iowa City home, according to police.

Iowa City police said the shooting happened at a home located at 402 Fairchild Street at about 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found the suspected shooter on the second floor.

Police also recovered a firearm, and found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The suspect has not been named in this incident, but the person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police said they do not believe there to be an active public safety threat.

An investigation is ongoing.

