Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FIJI defendant denies rape allegations; demands trial

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.(Libbie Randall/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Meloan, one of the defendants in the lawsuit claiming two members of a fraternity raped Makena Solberg last year, has denied the allegations.

A motion was filed by Meloan’s attorney on Monday denying that the sexual activity between him and the plaintiff was not consensual. The motion requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, but added that “Meloan’s intentions point to a fair trial where all matters within this case be in the presence of a jury.”

The lawsuit claims Meloan and Carson Steffen “planned and conspired to lure Plaintiff into one of their bedrooms at the residence” and raped her. It goes on to say the men “filmed or photographed the sexual activity without Plaintiff’s consent and while she was in an intoxicated, physically impaired, and physically vulnerable state of which Defendants Steffen and Meloan were aware or should have been aware.”

It also says that the two men then widely shared those videos and photographs among the frat members and others.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Latest News

Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and...
Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and pharmacies
Cedar Rapids Police Officers grow at facial hair for charity
Cedar Rapids police officers grow out facial hair for charity
Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.
Report finds system overcrowding, staff shortages at Iowa prison facilities
An Iowa City police officer's body camera video from a June 3, 2020, protest captures the...
Community Police Review Board find complaint of excessive force “not sustained” in 2020 Iowa City protests