Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of killing a woman and her two children, months after another jury failed to reach a verdict.

KCCI-TV reports that Marvin Esquivel Lopez on Monday was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

The April trial for Lopez ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez, but not for the children.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Lopez and his family.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax

Latest News

Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Rudd volunteer firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand amid devastating storm
The Dubuque City Council took a moment to celebrate outgoing mayor Roy Buol at a meeting on...
Longtime Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol honored at final city council meeting
A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community...
Ribbon cutting, open house planned for new Cedar Rapids elementary school