Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clear Creek Amana to hold public bond vote to alleviate capacity issues

The Clear Creek Amana Board of Education has announced a special election to be held on March...
The Clear Creek Amana Board of Education has announced a special election to be held on March 1st, 2022
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Board of Education has announced a special election to be held on March 1st, 2022 for the distribution of bond funds. The funds would not exceed $65,000,000 and would be used to construct new buildings and additions to other facilities to accommodate student growth.

Voter approval would allow the school district to construct an elementary school in Coralville, build a fine art space at the middle school and high school, and new playground spaces at the elementary schools.

The Iowa Department of Education recently cited Clear Creek Amana as the 4th fastest-growing school district in the state. Since 2015, Clear Creek Amana has seen an increase of 675 students. Class sizes are projected to be around 300 students per grade level within the next ten years.

The District states that the total tax levy rate will not be increased for these projects.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins

Latest News

Harden admitted that he knowingly possessed five rounds of ammunition after having been...
Cedar Rapids man receives 77 months in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition
Garth Fagerbakke & Anthony (Tony) Rossetti (Left to right)
Linn County honors long-time outgoing Facilities Director; welcomes new director
The Archdiocese of Dubuque named a new Superintendent for its Catholic Schools. Cathy Walz will...
Archdiocese of Dubuque names new Catholic schools superintendent
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police investigating shooting that hospitalized one Tuesday morning