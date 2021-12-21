Clear Creek Amana to hold public bond vote to alleviate capacity issues

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Board of Education has announced a special election to be held on March 1st, 2022 for the distribution of bond funds. The funds would not exceed $65,000,000 and would be used to construct new buildings and additions to other facilities to accommodate student growth.

Voter approval would allow the school district to construct an elementary school in Coralville, build a fine art space at the middle school and high school, and new playground spaces at the elementary schools.

The Iowa Department of Education recently cited Clear Creek Amana as the 4th fastest-growing school district in the state. Since 2015, Clear Creek Amana has seen an increase of 675 students. Class sizes are projected to be around 300 students per grade level within the next ten years.

The District states that the total tax levy rate will not be increased for these projects.

