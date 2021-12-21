Cedar Rapids police officers grow out facial hair for charity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department typically has a policy that only allows men to have mustaches, but an exception is being made through the end of December for a good cause.

“My kids like it and my wife hates it,” Officer Korie Barber laughed.

Dozens of Cedar Rapids Police Officers have ditched their razors for two months for a fundraiser that started in November and goes until the new year.

“I don’t look like I’m 12 anymore which is phenomenal,” Officer Jon McDowell said, the SRO at Jefferson High School.

To participate officers needed to donate $50 in both November and December. All of that money, is donated. This year the department raised just shy of $8,000. Half of the money goes cops and kids programs through the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity. They sponsor Shop with a Cop and Santa Cop each year, helping children prepare for school, and then for winter.

“We live in this community, we work in this community, we care about our community so those relationships for us are number one and this is our biggest way of reaching out to the youngest generation in our city and we just, we love it,” Officer Charity Hansel said, Co-Treasurer for the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity.

The other half of the money raised this year is going to Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that honors first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

“We give to two great causes,” Officer Chris Collins explained.

Each year more and more officers are opting for beards and donating dollars.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community, help some kids out, and I’ve been told I grow a pretty good beard,” Officer Tyler Richardson said.

Now in it’s third year, the fundraiser has the most participation yet, with 73 officers on board.

“This has been such a great way for the guys to kind of joke around with one another, I’m always the butt of the jokes with this,” Officer Drew Tran said, the SRO at Kennedy High School.

It’s a fundraiser the department plans to continue annually. The facial hair may even be showcased in a new way next year.

“We might be coming out with a 2022 calendar,” Hansel said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.