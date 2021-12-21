Cedar Rapids man receives 77 months in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 41-year-old Daryl Harden was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition after having prior convictions for felonies and domestic abuse assaults.

Harden received the sentence after a guilty plea in June 2021. Harden admitted that he knowingly possessed five rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of nine misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, six crimes punishable by more than a year imprisonment, and while being the subject to two no-contact orders.

Harden must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

