Archdiocese of Dubuque names new Catholic schools superintendent

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Archdiocese of Dubuque named a new Superintendent for its Catholic Schools.

Cathy Walz, of Marion, will take over the position on July 1, 2022.

It comes as the current Superintendent, Kim Hermsen, moves to another position within the archdiocese.

Walz is currently the associate superintendent, and has 22 years of experience working with faith communities in an educational setting.

“Cathy embodies servant leadership and a desire for excellence in our Catholic schools,” Hermsen said. “Her vision, dedication and extensive Catholic school experience are outstanding assets she will bring to this new role. I know our school leaders and school communities will greatly benefit from her leadership.”

