Adventureland to be acquired by Palace Entertainment

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland, which has been owned and operated by the Krantz family since its opening in1974, will be changing ownership.

Palace Entertainment announced on Tuesday that they will be acquiring Adventureland and adding some new rides to its lineup:

“We are excited about adding Adventureland into our portfolio,” said John Reilly, chief operating officer of Palace Entertainment. “We specialize in parks and venues that create experiences to be enjoyed over a lifetime, from childhood to young adulthood to parenting and grandparenting. We are investing in Adventureland to expand its current lineup to include eight new family rides in 2022, plus two all-new attractions for the 2023 season.”

As part of the acquisition, Adventureland Platinum Season Passholders will be able to visit other Palace Entertainment sister parks, Noah’s Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells for example, for free.

“We look forward to our Palace Entertainment team combining their operational excellence with Adventureland’s family-run legacy of entertainment,” said Pascal Ferracci, chief executive officer of Parques Reunidos. “Parques Reunidos has a unique track record of acquiring and successfully integrating parks, with over 20 transactions completed across 11 countries since 2004. This will continue to be a growth lever for the group, keeping local brands and historical positioning of acquired parks while benefiting from state-of-the-art tools and capabilities to further develop the business.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.