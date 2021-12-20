Show You Care
Waterloo 1619 Freedom School launching in January

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - “We know Waterloo has been named one of the worst places in America to be Black,” said Nikole Hannah-Jones, founder of the Waterloo 1619 Freedom School and former Waterloo native.

The new after-school program is expected to launch in January, but an open house was held Sunday to allow people to see what the course has to offer. She said the course will help elementary-age students improve literacy and learn about Black American history.

“We’re providing the type of resources that students deserve,” she said. “Our students want to achieve, and we know they can achieve, but they haven’t been given the proper resources.”

Certified teachers will be helping to improve literacy skills like Sheritta Stokes, a Waterloo Community School District teacher. Stokes is the co-founder and lead teacher of the 1619 Freedom School. She has worked on a full curriculum for elementary school-aged students. All of the books will teach about contributions made by Black Americans.

“Those are things that aren’t often taught in the classroom,” said Stokes.

The legislation was passed banning the teaching of white privilege, racial equality, and the idea that American is systemically racist in public schools and public colleges. The two, however, said that wasn’t what this new program was offering.

“Teaching elementary students about critical race theory is inappropriate,” Stokes said. “Critical race theory is not in play here. We’re not teaching any of those things. We’re teaching accomplishments of famous African-American people.”

“I’m deeply saddened that the state would seek to ban the teaching of a more accurate history, however, we receive no public funding,” said Hannah-Jones. “It was really important to me that this project was independently done.”

Leaders estimated about 30-students would sign up for the class.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

