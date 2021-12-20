SYC: Santa Claus zooms with families to stay safe during the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Like many of us, Santa Claus became an expert at zoom during the pandemic. Santa has been zooming with families from all across the country.

KCRG-TV9 news listened in on a zoom Santa did with Kelly Tschirgi of Cedar Rapids, and her daughters Everly and Nora.

Santa started zooming last year because of the pandemic. He is continuing the tradition this year. He said he realized some families still don’t feel comfortable being in large crowds like the mall to meet him in person.

“We’ve had this Covid thing going on and trying to figure out so how do we keep the spirit of Christmas alive when really to stay safe and healthy” he said. “We’re supposed to be staying apart.” Tschirgi and her daughters zoomed with Santa last year, and decided this was the best route to go again.

“I actually like the idea of a zoom call better, even if the pandemic wasn’t a factor,” she said. “Because it’s more personable. She’s able to actually sit and actually talk with Santa, instead of having to stand in line, sit on his lap, and be ushered off after a while.”

Santa plans to zoom with kids throughout the holiday season. People can email Santa at revcurt55@gmail.com, or find him on Facebook.

