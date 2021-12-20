Show You Care
Report finds system overcrowding, staff shortages at Iowa prison facilities

Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the murders of two staff and hostage-taking at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections(IDOC) contracted an evaluation to be done in an effort to improve the safety and security of its facilities.

Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities. As of December 13, 2021, the Department housed 8,106 inmates in facilities that had a capacity of 6,990 beds - that’s overcapacity by 16 percent.

The report also found high amounts of staff shortages across the board(security, nursing, etc), citing an inability to effectively recruit and retain custody and nursing staff while recommending the IDOC find ways to improve the attractiveness of employment.

KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found earlier this year that the state paid more than $863,831.25 in overtime payments to staff at the Anamosa prison over the last two years due to short staffing.

The review recommended that the state update its security controls, operational system, and training practices to accommodate for a safer, better run system in the modern era.

You can read the full report here.

