Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet start to the week, no snow expected

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look dry and quiet with mostly sunny sky and light wind. Plan on highs well into the 30s in many areas. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the teens under clear sky. Tomorrow, a system passes by to our north and while it will not produce any precipitation here, it’ll cause the wind to come up first from the southwest, then later from the northwest. It may be rather gusty at times. By the end of the week, another system arrives and that one may produce a small area of rain showers and some gusty wind. There’s always the potential for a Christmas miracle, but at this point, finding a white Christmas anywhere in Iowa seems very low just given how warm the temperatures are at this point. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Quiet and seasonably mild December weather takes us through the next few days.
Quiet and relatively mild to begin the Winter season
Quiet and seasonably mild December weather takes us through the next few days.
First Alert Forecast
Mix of sun and clouds expected on Sunday.
Another quiet day to wrap up the weekend