Quiet start to the week, no snow expected

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look dry and quiet with mostly sunny sky and light wind. Plan on highs well into the 30s in many areas. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the teens under clear sky. Tomorrow, a system passes by to our north and while it will not produce any precipitation here, it’ll cause the wind to come up first from the southwest, then later from the northwest. It may be rather gusty at times. By the end of the week, another system arrives and that one may produce a small area of rain showers and some gusty wind. There’s always the potential for a Christmas miracle, but at this point, finding a white Christmas anywhere in Iowa seems very low just given how warm the temperatures are at this point. Have a good week!

