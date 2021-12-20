Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path

Summit Carbon Solutions
Summit Carbon Solutions(Summit Carbon Solutions)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.

Summit Carbon Solutions has appealed to the Iowa Utilities Board and asked a court to intervene because it says the order would force it to identify many farmers who own land along the route because the land is often held by trusts or family corporations.

Environmental groups argue that keeping the names secret will only make it harder to organize opposition to the project.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near...
Owners of Manchester zoo ordered to pay court fines or face contempt charges
Carbon monoxide detector
Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide
Dubuque Shovel Crew looking for volunteers to help remove snow and ice this winter
Many Iowans are still recovering from last week's Derecho.
Iowa couple forced to alter Christmas traditions after tornado damage