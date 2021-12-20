P&G issues recall of aerosol conditioner and shampoo spray products

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical Benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says, to date, Proctor and Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

See the full list of impacted products here.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.