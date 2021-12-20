Owners of Manchester zoo ordered to pay court fines or face contempt charges

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park in Manchester could face new contempt charges if they don’t pay their court fines, according to new court documents.

A 2019 court ruling said the exotic animals at the roadside zoo had to be removed from the zoo’s owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner over “deplorable conditions.” The Sellners appealed the ruling, but their request was denied.

Officials removed several animals from the facility due to inhumane conditions.

Court documents allege the owners falsified documents and tried to hide animals to keep them from being removed. It also alleges the owners caused the death of some of the animals, either Intentionally or through negligence.

The Sellners had a motion filed for reconsideration in the ruling, but the court ruled against it.

