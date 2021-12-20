Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Owners of Manchester zoo ordered to pay court fines or face contempt charges

A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near...
A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester is a nuisance and that animals contained there must be placed in accredited places. Photo: Feb. 11, 2016 (Dave Franzman/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park in Manchester could face new contempt charges if they don’t pay their court fines, according to new court documents.

A 2019 court ruling said the exotic animals at the roadside zoo had to be removed from the zoo’s owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner over “deplorable conditions.” The Sellners appealed the ruling, but their request was denied.

Officials removed several animals from the facility due to inhumane conditions.

Court documents allege the owners falsified documents and tried to hide animals to keep them from being removed. It also alleges the owners caused the death of some of the animals, either Intentionally or through negligence.

The Sellners had a motion filed for reconsideration in the ruling, but the court ruled against it.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

Summit Carbon Solutions
Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path
Carbon monoxide detector
Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide
Dubuque Shovel Crew looking for volunteers to help remove snow and ice this winter
Many Iowans are still recovering from last week's Derecho.
Iowa couple forced to alter Christmas traditions after tornado damage