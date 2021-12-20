Show You Care
No. 12 Iowa State buries Prairie View with 19 3-pointers

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Lexi Donarski scored 26 points, Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 12 Iowa State tied the school record with 19 3-pointers in a 108-39 rout of Prairie View A&M.

Iowa State scored 65 points in the first half and held Prairie View to 11. The Cyclones made 14 3-pointers before halftime and matched the record when Maddie Frederick hit No. 19 with 1:57 remaining in the game.

Six players contributed to the 3-point storm, led by six each from Donarski and Aubrey Joens.

Kennedy Paul led Prairie View with 19 points.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

