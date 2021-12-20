Show You Care
Mount Vernon students to play in Rose Bowl Parade

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - 2 Mount Vernon students have been selected to play in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Califorina.

Ellie Barkalow and Trystian Lashley are the only 2 students in the state of Iowa to be selected to play. There are more than 400 high school students to play in this year’s honor band.

”We are in the Bands of America in the Rose Parade. Band. I’m playing flute,“ said Senior, Ellie Barkalow.

Junior Trystian Lashley is joining Barkalow in the band by playing the tuba.

The Mount Vernon Marching Band recently marched in the Chicago Thanksgiving day parade. After a year of limited performances, hybrid schooling, and a slowed-down schedule the two students say this year has been filled with excitement.

Band Director, Scott Weber, says it is amazing to see his students recognized on the national level for the second time this year.

“Surreal, it was really exciting. You know, you grew up watching the Rose Bowl parade,” said Weber. “These two kids are not all-state musicians, but they’re kids that care about playing their instrument, and they work really hard. And they practice really hard. And I think that give me that opportunity. It just lets our kids know that anything’s possible,“.

