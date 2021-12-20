Iowa couple forced to alter Christmas traditions after tornado damage

BAYARD, Iowa (KCCI) - Many Iowans are still recovering from last week’s derecho.

The National Weather Service confirmed 21 tornadoes across the state on Wednesday. The storm also took a toll on some Christmas traditions in Bayard.

Lynn and Deb Smith have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to their home for a soup supper after the Christmas Eve service at their church in Bayard.

But those plans are changing after a tornado tore down part of their house Wednesday night.

Since the storm, volunteers have turned out to help the Smith’s clear debris, but the couple’s tradition will have to change.

“Traditions always change,” Lynn said. “You got to start new ones. Some end. Then you start a new one. Maybe next year we’ll have a soup supper in a new house.”

The Smiths still want to keep the tradition, but in a different way this year. They play on serving soup in the church basement after the service on Friday night.

There are 49 counties in Iowa under a disaster declaration.

