Group from Marshalltown helping storm victims in Kentucky

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - People from all over Iowa are helping storm victims in Kentucky.

Dream Team founder Jacob Rowley and his four partners, from Marshalltown, arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on Sunday.

They brought cleanup equipment like trash bags and rope to secure lost items.

They even brought donated construction equipment to make carrying loads easier.

The group’s founder says he had been in contact with victims about the damage.

“I just got a message from a guy here 20 minutes before we stopped,” Rowley said. “It looks like a bomb went off. And that’s the reports we’re getting out of Mayfield.”

However, Rowley and his team say they won’t just focus on Mayfield. He said their priority is to reach communities who haven’t received as much help.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

