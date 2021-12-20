Show You Care
Former Iowa Gov. Branstad launches US, China consulting firm

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is launching a consulting firm to help organizations conduct business in China and the U.S.

Branstad announced the new consulting firm alongside his former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Steve Churchill.

In a press release, Branstad said the firm, called Branstad Churchill Group, LLC, will pull from its experience working in China to provide advice to organizations, corporate leaders and investors on conducting business in the two countries.

“The relationship between the United States and China is the most consequential relationship in the world,” Branstad said. “At the Branstad Churchill Group, we specialize in bringing strategic insight and solutions to corporate leaders and investors conducting business in China and the United States. As I did during my time as Ambassador, I look forward to helping to build bridges between the U.S. and China as both countries confront the unique challenges of the 21st century.”

For more information, click here.

