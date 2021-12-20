Show You Care
Dubuque Shovel Crew looking for volunteers to help remove snow and ice this winter

(FREE TO USE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteer Dubuque is looking for volunteers to sign up to help others with snow and ice removal throughout the winter.

On its website, it recently launched a signup page.

The website says it may even be able to help volunteers with getting access to snow and ice removal equipment, if they don’t have any.

Once signed up, Dubuque Shovel Crew volunteers will be connected with people in need.

Cedar Rapids has a similar volunteer snow removal program that also started this year.

The Snow Buddies program pairs people who need help getting rid of snow with volunteers who can do it.

People who are interested in signing up can do so on the city’s website.

