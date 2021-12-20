Dubuque man arrested, faces charges in June shooting

Show You Care
Court documents say 24-year-old Diamonte Goodman was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance video firing gunshots as multiple people scattered just after midnight on June 9 in Dubuque.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man that police say shot at a group of people this summer is due in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday.

Court documents say 24-year-old Diamonte Goodman was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance video firing gunshots as multiple people scattered just after midnight on June 9.

Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Bluff Street. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

At the scene, police said they found five shell casings and a vehicle with a broken rear window, but witnesses in the area were uncooperative.

Court documents say police used traffic camera footage to identify the suspect’s vehicle, including the license plate.

Police also saw surveillance footage of the suspect at Liquor Tobacco Gas, located at 1401 Central Ave just before the shooting. They said they were able to get a still image of the suspect from the footage, and it was used to help identify Goodman.

Officers said Goodman admitted to being the person seen on the surveillance footage at the Liquor Tobacco Gas, but denied involvement in the shooting.

He faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in a crime.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

