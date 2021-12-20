Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide detector
Carbon monoxide detector(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she’s a lifesaver.

WHO-TV reports that an Ankeny, Iowa, family is crediting Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home.

It happened Dec. 13. Brad Harbert said Roxy is normally mild-mannered, but that night she was unusually active, jumping up and down on the bed.

Harbert then heard the home’s carbon monoxide detector go off. He jumped out of bed and Roxy went to Hartbert’s son’s door and began scratching at it.

Harbert gathered his son, father and the dog and left the home.

The leak came from a fireplace.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near...
Owners of Manchester zoo ordered to pay court fines or face contempt charges
Summit Carbon Solutions
Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path
Dubuque Shovel Crew looking for volunteers to help remove snow and ice this winter
Many Iowans are still recovering from last week's Derecho.
Iowa couple forced to alter Christmas traditions after tornado damage