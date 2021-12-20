Community Police Review Board find complaint of excessive force “not sustained” in 2020 Iowa City protests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After reviewing an independent report looking into a complaint of excessive force from the Iowa City police back in 2020, the Iowa City Community Police Review Board voted 3 to 2 against the allegation that excessive force was used.

A complaint that was filed June 4th, 2020 stated that the use of nonlethal munitions to disperse the crowd was excessive. The Board reviewed both the Chief of Police’s report and a separate OIR Group Independent Review Report when making their deliberations.

The board found that on June 3rd, 2020, Iowa City Police Officers joined Iowa State Patrol officers in response to a protest. During this response, officers verbally planned to deploy munitions while waiting for protesters to reach the police line. Some officers verbally engaged and bantered with protestors.

After the majority of protesters stopped near the police line, dispersal commands could be heard in 3 out of the 5 officer-worn body-camera recordings. All five cameras were recording the entire incident. Iowa City police officers and State Patrol officers deployed flashbangs, quickly followed by tear gas and OCsprays, into the crowd.

The majority of the Board believe that The Use of Force policy, as it existed at the time of the incident, was not violated because the goal of deploying munitions was to disperse the crowd. However, while the Board found no violation of policy, most Board members did express concerns with some actions as well as conduct they found problematic.

Incidents of a canister being kicked towards a person, a protester who said, “I just have a question” with her hands in the air being sprayed, and one non-combative protester being sprayed by multiple officers, raised concerns from the Board.

Lastly, the Board found it concerning that the dispersal order could not be heard in 2 of the 5 videos, as this indicates that a large portion of the crowd of protesters was unable to hear the order. The Police Chief has told the Board that the department has invested in improved technology to ensure messages reach everyone in any future crowd incidents

The Board also stated that it was difficult to tell from the recordings which officers were with ICPD and which were with State Patrol, as they are only able to review complaints against Iowa City Police Officers.

