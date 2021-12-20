Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bonuses coming for Cedar Rapids school staff to compensate for “systemic” shortages

By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School Board on Monday approved bonuses to compensate school staff for ongoing staff shortages and challenges from the Pandemic.

The bonus payments will go out this week. All full-time staff and anyone with a position of more than half-time (.51 Full-Time Equivalent) will get a $750 bonus while everyone else will get a $500 bonus.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said the bonuses are compensation for the extra workload on staff from a shortage of workforce and substitutes she attributed to the Pandemic.

“Due to the number of open positions and substitute shortage across all positions in our school district, our current CRCSD staff members have had to take on more in order to serve students every day,” Bush said in a statement to TV9. “The substitute shortages and workforce concerns are systemic--they stretch beyond our school district--and are a direct result of the pandemic. Therefore, the workload placed upon our employees is a result of that. We are compensating our employees for this workload; we will use our ESSER allocation for this purpose.”

The district is using federal funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act Congress passed earlier this year. So far, the district has spent about $35.8 million of the nearly $50 million it received in ESSER funds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory. (AP...
Iowa post-Thanksgiving surge spills into Christmas week
Former Iowa Gov. Branstad launches US, China consulting firm
Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned