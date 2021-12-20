Show You Care
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in Linn County are looking into what caused a machine shed fire in Fairfax on Sunday.

It happened at 9611 Wright Brothers boulevard. That is west of the Eastern Iowa airport and east of Walford. The Linn County Sheriff’s office says they put out the fire before it spread to other structures. The structure contained only property and no people or animals were reported injured.

This incident caused deputies to close traffic at Wrights Brothers Blvd SW between Amana Rd and Saint Patrick Rd.

Fairfax Fire Dept. estimates that it should re-open by 9 PM.

