Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 11 Iowa State cruises past Southeastern Louisiana, 77-54

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, passes around Southeastern Louisiana guard Gus Okafor,...
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, passes around Southeastern Louisiana guard Gus Okafor, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and No. 11 Iowa State pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana for a 77-54 victory to remain unbeaten.

Grill finished with 20 points and Brockington added 17.

The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0. Southeastern shot just 37% for the game, including eight of 29 from 3-point range.

Gus Okafor led the Lions with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash
Police investigate the scene in Cedar Rapids where they say a suspect drove their vehicle into...
Cedar Rapids officer fires at suspect after short chase
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Active police presence near Center St NE and Oakland Rd NE
The exterior of McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids.
Gun Found at Cedar Rapids middle school, student arrested

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: December 19, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 19, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: December 19, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, December 19, 2021
Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State
Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State
Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61
Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61