Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sophomore Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 35 points and Iowa breezed to a 94-75 victory over Utah State in a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon.

Murray knocked down 13 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Murray came into the game second in the nation with a 22.2 scoring average - even after being held to a season-low nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in a loss to No. 17 Iowa State last time out.

Kris Murray - Keegan’s twin brother - added 17 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. Brandon Horvath paced the Aggies (8-4) with 18 points.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

