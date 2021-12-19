Easy brownie recipe to make in the microwave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you need ideas for what to make for Christmas desserts, Whitney Hemmer has some help.

Microwave Brownies

Makes 2 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

¼ cup milk

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Directions

Combine flour, brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder and salt in a microwave-safe mug or container and stir to combine. Add milk and butter. Stir in chocolate chips. Microwave on medium* powder for 1–1½ minutes, or until brownie is cooked through.

*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning

