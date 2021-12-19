Easy brownie recipe to make in the microwave
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you need ideas for what to make for Christmas desserts, Whitney Hemmer has some help.
Microwave Brownies
Makes 2 servings
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt
- ¼ cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Directions
Combine flour, brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder and salt in a microwave-safe mug or container and stir to combine. Add milk and butter. Stir in chocolate chips. Microwave on medium* powder for 1–1½ minutes, or until brownie is cooked through.
*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning
