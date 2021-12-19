Show You Care
Easy brownie recipe to make in the microwave

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you need ideas for what to make for Christmas desserts, Whitney Hemmer has some help.

Microwave Brownies

Makes 2 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Directions

Combine flour, brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder and salt in a microwave-safe mug or container and stir to combine. Add milk and butter. Stir in chocolate chips. Microwave on medium* powder for 1–1½ minutes, or until brownie is cooked through.

*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning

