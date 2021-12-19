Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at No. 14 Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida to post a 69-61 win.
Clark hit three first-half 3s and her jumper with a second left sent the teams into intermission tied at 31-31.
She missed all five 3-point attempts in the second half as the Hawkeyes rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 12 Iowa State in their last game.
