Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61

Iowa's Caitlin Clark during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City,...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at No. 14 Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida to post a 69-61 win.

Clark hit three first-half 3s and her jumper with a second left sent the teams into intermission tied at 31-31.

She missed all five 3-point attempts in the second half as the Hawkeyes rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 12 Iowa State in their last game.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

