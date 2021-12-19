Another quiet day to wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another near normal late December day is expected on Sunday, though some there are some signs of warmer temperatures through the week.

Highs reach the low to mid 30s this afternoon as clouds gradually decrease a bit by afternoon, revealing some sunshine. Highs approach the upper 30s on Monday before cooler air toward the low to mid 30s for the middle of the week.

By the end of the shortened work week, highs reach the 40s again, with the warmest coming on Christmas Eve. A slight downturn in temperatures is noted after that, with our only precipitation chance arriving the Monday after the holiday weekend.

