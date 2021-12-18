Two teenagers killed, three others seriously hurt in Winneshiek County crash

RIDGEWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-vehicle crash in rural Winneshiek County killed two people and seriously hurt three others, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash along County Road W14 near its intersection with Pole Line Road. Five teenagers were in the vehicle when it rolled over, according to officials.

Two were killed in the crash, while the remaining three in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation into the crash.

