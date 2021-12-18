Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids.
Gun Found at Cedar Rapids middle school, student arrested
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
Local school districts working with law enforcement after national social media threat
School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted...
12-year-old arrested after sending threat to Dubuque School on social media
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Drew Blahnik sentenced to up to 57 years in prison for the murder of Chris Bagley
Police said the students charged are all under the age of 18, so none of their names will be...
5 students charged in series of school threats in West Des Moines

Latest News

Girl State Volleyball moving impacts local businesses
Girl State Volleyball moving impacts local businesses
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021