Quiet, fairly seasonal start to the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a gradual decrease in cloudiness through the day, with some sunshine making an appearance by the afternoon. Highs move little from morning lows into the low to mid 30s. After a similar day on Sunday, temperatures warm a bit toward the upper 30s for Monday.

Overall, the weather picture for the week leading up to Christmas is quiet, with no precipitation expected at this time. A gradual warm-up is expected toward the holiday weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

